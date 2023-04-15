Pegula sends US past Austria to Billie Jean King Cup finals

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
France's Caroline Garcia reacts after her side win the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying match between Great Britain and France at the Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry, England, Saturday April 15, 2023. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bradley Collyer]

Jessica Pegula sent the U.S. into the Billie Jean King Cup finals with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Julia Grabher of Austria. The victory gave the Americans a 3-0 lead and clinched the best-of-five tie in Delray Beach, Florida. The third-ranked Pegula also won her singles match Friday after No. 6 Coco Gauff, playing in her hometown, beat Grabher in the opener. France, Spain, the Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Germany, and Italy also secured berths in the finals, scheduled for Nov. 7-12 at a site to be determined. Those nations will join reigning champion Switzerland, 2022 runner-up Australia and one wild-card recipient at the finals, with a couple spots still be determined on the second day of the two-day qualifiers.

