Pegula saves 5 match points to beat Kalinskaya in Berlin final

BERLIN (AP) — Jessica Pegula saved five match points before beating Anna Kalinskaya 6-7 (0), 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the final of the Berlin Ladies Open. The American won her first WTA title this year and fifth of her career. It was also Pegula’s first career title on grass. Pegula earlier resumed her suspended semifinal match against top-seeded Coco Gauff to win four of five points and prevail 7-5, 7-6 (2). Rain had interrupted the second-set tiebreaker on Saturday.

