Pegula returns to New York after US Open breakthrough for MSG exhibition that includes Alcaraz

NEW YORK (AP) — When Jessica Pegula agreed to play in an exhibition tennis event at Madison Square Garden, she had no idea how her career would change before she got there. She had never been past the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament. But shortly after committing to play in The Garden Cup, she broke through and reached the U.S. Open final in September, losing to current No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka. Pegula is back in New York to face Emma Navarro on Wednesday night, while Carlos Alcaraz will play Ben Shelton.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.