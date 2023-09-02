Pegula outlasts Svitolina at the US Open and will face fellow American Keys in the fourth round

NEW YORK (AP) — Jessica Pegula has defeated Elina Svitolina 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, setting up a fourth-round matchup at the U.S. Open against fellow American Madison Keys. Pegula, the No. 3 seed, is still trying to advance beyond the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament. First, she’ll have to get by the 2017 runner-up in Flushing Meadows, who also needed three sets to move on Saturday. Keys, the No. 17 seed, came back to eliminate No. 14 Liudmila Samsonova 5-7, 6-2, 6-2. Pegula then pulled out a tough test with Svitolina, the No. 26 seed from the Ukraine who reached the U.S. Open semifinals in 2019.

