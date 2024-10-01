Pegula out of China Open after a 4th-round loss to Badosa

BEIJING (AP) — Third-ranked Jessica Pegula has lost 6-4, 6-0 to Paula Badosa in the fourth round of the China Open. Badosa needed just 64 minutes to eliminate the U.S. Open finalist and advance to her eighth career quarterfinal at a WTA 1000-level event. The former No. 2-ranked Badosa will play 35-year-old Zhang Shuai of China, who continued her resurgence with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Magdalena Frech of Poland. No. 14 Anna Kalinskaya was set to play Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine later Tuesday before the marquee women’s match of the day between Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff. On the men’s side, third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz plays fifth-ranked Daniil Medvedev in the first semifinal.

