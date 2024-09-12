Pegula, Navarro, Alcaraz and Shelton will play exhibitions at Madison Square Garden in December

NEW YORK (AP) — Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro will play each other in an exhibition event at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 4 that also will feature four-time major champion Carlos Alcaraz against Ben Shelton. The lineup for The Garden Cup was announced Thursday. It marks the first tennis event since 2018 at MSG, home to the NBA’s Knicks and NHL’s Rangers. Pegula reached her first Grand Slam final at the U.S. Open before losing to Aryna Sabalenka 7-5, 7-5 on Saturday. Navarro defeated defending champion Coco Gauff in the fourth round of the U.S. Open en route to getting to the semifinals, where she lost to Sabalenka.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.