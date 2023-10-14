Pegula beats Wickmayer to reach Korea Open final. Fernandez will play for title in Hong Kong

SEOUL (AP) — Jessica Pegula has advanced to the final of the Korea Open by beating Yanina Wickmayer 6-4, 6-3. Fourth-ranked Pegula held off a late challenge from the Belgian and will face No. 128 Yuan Yue in the final. Leylah Fernandez advanced to her first final in 19 months after a 6-2, 7-5 victory over fifth-seeded Anna Blinkova at the Hong Kong Open. The Canadian will face Katerina Siniakova in Sunday’s final. Siniakova eased past sixth-seeded Martina Trevisan 6-4, 6-2.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.