Pegula appoints himself NHL Sabres president, dissolves parent company that also oversaw NFL’s Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The NFL’s Buffalo Bills and the NHL’s Sabres will operate as separate entities after the teams’ owner Terry Pegula dissolved their parent company. The move to dissolve Pegula Sports and Entertainment is being referred to as one that will allow each of the teams to focus singularly on their efforts. The decision comes as the next step in a management restructuring Pegula began in July, when he fired executive vice president and COO Ron Raccuia, who oversaw the operations of both franchises. Pegula appointed himself as Sabres president, a title he now has with both teams, and previously held by his wife.

