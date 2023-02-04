Pefok fires Union Berlin back to on top of the Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — American forward Jordan Pefok has scored late to shoot Union Berlin back to the top of the Bundesliga after beating Mainz 2-1. Pefok came on as a substitute for opening goal-scorer Kevin Behrens in the 79th minute. Five minutes later he scored the winner to lift Union two points clear of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Dortmund routed 10-man Freiburg 5-1 to move to third behind Bayern on goal difference. Bayern visits Wolfsburg on Sunday when the 10-time defending champion can reclaim first place. Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Hertha Berlin 3-0, Cologne drew with Leipzig 0-0, and Bochum defeated Hoffenheim 5-2.

