Peevy’s 2 TD passes combined with strong defensive effort power Maine past Merrimack 26-15

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Carter Peevy threw two touchdown passes, the Maine defense allowed just 195 yards, and the Black Bears rallied in the second half to defeat Merrimack 26-15. Maine took its first lead 16-15 on the first play of the fourth when Joey Bryson hit a 28-yard field goal. Tavion Banks added a 5-yard touchdown run and Bryson added his third field goal of the day for the final margin. Peevy rallied Maine from a halftime deficit when he directed four scoring drives in the second half. His 12-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Heisey got the Black Bears within 15-13 in the third quarter, then they closed out the game in the fourth.

