Peevy’s 2 second-half TD passes to Heisey, Gibson’s pick-6 help Maine beat Albany 34-20

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Carter Peevy threw two second-half 2-yard touchdown passes to Cooper Heisey, Jamaree Gibson returned an interception 78 yards for a score and Maine beat Albany 34-20. Myles Burkett threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Seven McGee to make it 27-20 with about 5 minutes to play. Maine went three-and-out on its ensuing possession before Gibson’s pick-6 capped the scoring with 1:46 left. Peevy finished 20-of-24 passing for 193 yards and Heisey added three receptions for eight yards. Jaharie Martin added 82 yards rushing, including a 1-yard touchdown, on 19 carries.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.