Peevy throws for a touchdown, Bell adds a rushing TD, Mercer tops North Alabama 17-7 in FCS opener

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Carter Peevy threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Ty James on the first drive of the season and Mercer pulled out a 17-7 win over North Alabama in the FCS Kickoff Classic . Despite the quick start, the game wasn’t decided until after a 1-hour, 15-minute weather delay, which came early in the third quarter with the Bears up 10-7. After the delay, the Lions missed a tying field goal. Shortly after that Mercer responded with a nine-play, 82-yard drive, only to lose a fumble on the 1. North Alabama, in the midst of three straight 3-and-out possessions, went nowhere and the Bears were able to score the decisive touchdown with a 42-yard drive. Micah Bell iced it with a 3-yard run. TJ Smith scored North Alabama’s touchdown late in the first quarter on a 3-yard run.

