Peevy scores 3 times, Mercer holds off Samford 28-21

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Carter Peevy rushed for three touchdowns and Mercer held off Samford 28-21. Peevy, who threw for 137 yards and rushed for 45, scored after long drives on runs 5, 6 and 1 yards, the final score coming with 8:11 remaining for a 28-14 lead. Devron Harper had the other Mercer touchdown on a 23-yard run. The four scoring drives ranged from 75 to 90 yards. Cody Jantzen threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Rias with 4:35 remaining to get the Bulldogs within seven and Mercer went three-and-out. But Lance Wise intercepted Jantzen two plays later.

