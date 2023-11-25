Peevy runs for 2 TDs, Mercer stymies Gardner-Webb 17-7 for first FCS playoff win

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Quarterback Carter Peevy ran for two touchdowns in the second quarter and the Mercer defense made that stand up for a 17-7 win over Gardner-Webb in the Bears’ first-ever game in the FCS playoffs. Mercer held the Runnin’ Bulldogs, who average 344 yards a game, to 280 yards and 21 points below their average while forcing three turnovers. The Bears earned a visit to top-seeded and defending championship South Dakota State next weekend. Peevy capped a 67-yard drive early in the second quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run. On the Bears’ next possession Peevy went 72-yards untouched for what proved to be the winning points. Gardner-Webb quickly responded with a seven-play, 72-yard drive. Jaylen King connected with Karim Page for a 3-yard score.

