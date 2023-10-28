Peevy accounts for 3 TDs, defense forces 6 turnovers and Mercer tops Western Carolina 45-38

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Carter Peevy threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores, and the defense forced six turnovers to lead Mercer to a 45-38 upset of Western Carolina. Peevy’s 2-yard run gave the Bears a 7-0 lead and his 18-yard connection with Ty James made it 14-7 midway through the first quarter. Then Mic Wasson forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff return and took the loose ball to the end zone. Peevy was 18 of 28 for 212 yards for Mercer, which had 210 yards on the ground as well. Cole Gonzales was 32-of-51 passing for 388 yards and five touchdowns, but he was picked off three times, including a pick-6 by Lance Wise in the third quarter that made it 35-14.

