Peele returns 2 interceptions for TDs, No. 25 Navy overpowers Charlotte 51-17

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Cornerback Dashaun Peele became the first Navy player to return two interceptions for touchdowns in a game, Blake Horvath threw three scoring passes and the No. 25 Midshipmen routed Charlotte 51-17 on Saturday. Navy improved to 6-0 for the first time since 1979 and is 4-0 in the American Athletic Conference. The Midshipmen are bowl-eligible for the first time since 2019. Charlotte dropped to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in conference play. Peele had a 61-yard return and an 84-yarder. Navy forced five turnovers, its most since 2019. Horvath was 7 of 13 for 117 yards. He has 10 touchdown passes this season, three shy of the school record set by Ricky Dobbs in 2010. Navy fullback Alex Tecza scored three touchdowns in the first quarter.

