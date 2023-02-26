Peebles scores 20, No. 25 Illinois women rip Rutgers 75-53

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Jada Peebles scored 20 points, Genesis Bryant added 15 points and No. 25 Illinois defeated Rutgers 75-53 in a Big Ten regular-season finale. Peebles made 7 of 9 shots with 4 of 6 3-pointers. Bryant added five assists and four rebounds. Adalia McKenzie added 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Fighting Illini and Kendall Bostic scored 12 points. Kaylene Smikle had 18 points, Chyna Cornwell 11 and Kassondra Brown 10 for the Scarlet Knights. Illinois bounced back after a 90-57 home loss to Nebraska last time out.

