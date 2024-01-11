Pedulla’s career-high 32 leads hot-shooting Hokies over No. 21 Clemson 87-72

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sean Pedulla scored a career-high 32 points to lead Virginia Tech to a 87-72 win over No. 21 Clemson on Wednesday. Pedulla tied his career high with six 3-pointers and set his career high in points for the second consecutive game for the Hokies, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Ian Schieffelin led Clemson with 15 points. The Tigers have lost three consecutive games.

