Pedulla scores 28, Virginia Tech closes regular season with 82-76 win over Notre Dame

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sean Pedulla scored 28 points, MJ Collins added 15 points and eight rebounds and Virginia Tech held off Notre Dame 82-76, the final day of the regular season in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Virginia Tech led by five points at halftime and never gave up the lead in the second half although Notre Dame was within two points several times. Markus Burton’s layup had Notre Dame within 74-72 with 1:23 remaining but Pedulla scored in the paint on back-to-back possessions to give the Hokies a six-point lead with 37 seconds left. Burton made another layup, then made 1 of 2 from the line to get within 78-75 with 22 seconds remaining. Notre Dame then had to foul and Collins and Tyler Nickel each went 2 for 2 at the line to wrap it up.

