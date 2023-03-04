Pedulla scores 25, Virginia Tech beats Florida State 82-60

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sean Pedulla scored 25 points to lead Virginia Tech to an 82-60 victory over Florida State in an Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season finale. Pedulla was 8 of 12 from the floor. Hunter Cattoor added 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting, and the pair combined for 10 3-pointers. Grant Basile scored 13 points and Rodney Rice had 10 for Virginia Tech (18-13, 8-12). Caleb Mills scored 14 points for Florida State (9-22, 7-13), which has lost six of its last seven games. De’Ante Green and Matthew Cleveland added 10 points apiece.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.