Pedulla, Murrell score 19, Ole Miss pulls away in the second half to defeat Oral Roberts 100-68

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Sean Pedulla and Matthew Murrrell each had 19 points, and Mississippi defeated Oral Roberts 100-68 as the Rebels remained unbeaten. Five players scored in double figures for Ole Miss with Jaemyn Brakefield and Davon Barnes adding 13 apiece, and Mikeal Brown-Jones scoring 12. Oral Roberts got 19 points from Darius Robinson Jr., 14 from Sam Alajiki and 13 from Issac McBride.

