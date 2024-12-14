Pedulla hits 6 3-pointers to lead No. 19 Ole Miss to 77-46 win over Southern Miss

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Sean Pedulla scored 18 points on six 3-pointers to lead No. 19 Mississippi to a 77-46 victory over Southern Miss. Jaylen Murray had 14 points and made four 3s for the Rebels in the neutral site game at Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Davon Barnes added nine points and a career-high 11 rebounds and Jaemyn Brakefield scored 10. The Golden Eagles were led by Denijay Harris, who had 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Pedulla had 15 points and five 3s by halftime.

