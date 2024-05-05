Pedro’s late goal seals 1-0 win for Brighton against Aston Villa

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Joao Pedro scored an 87th-minute winner as Brighton beat Aston Villa 1-0 in the Premier League. Victory for Brighton ended its six-match winless run in the league and also dented Villa’s bid to secure a top-four finish. Fourth-place Villa travelled to the Amex Stadium knowing a win would have secured Champions League qualification next season if Tottenham lost to Liverpool later in the day. The defeat comes after a 4-2 loss against Olympiakos in the first leg of the Europa Conference League semifinals on Thursday.

