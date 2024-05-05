Pedro’s late goal seals 1-0 win for Brighton against Aston Villa

By The Associated Press
Brighton and Hove Albion's Joao Pedro, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the game during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa, at the American Express Stadium in Brighton, England, Sunday May 5, 2024. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gareth Fuller]

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Joao Pedro scored an 87th-minute winner as Brighton beat Aston Villa 1-0 in the Premier League. Victory for Brighton ended its six-match winless run in the league and also dented Villa’s bid to secure a top-four finish. Fourth-place Villa travelled to the Amex Stadium knowing a win would have secured Champions League qualification next season if Tottenham lost to Liverpool later in the day. The defeat comes after a 4-2 loss against Olympiakos in the first leg of the Europa Conference League semifinals on Thursday.

