Pedro’s late goal gives Brighton 2-1 win over Man United in Premier League

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Joao Pedro headed home in the fifth minute of injury time to give Brighton a 2-1 win over Manchester United and renew the scrutiny on manager Erik ten Hag. After United failed to clear a corner, Pedro was on hand to head home a cross from Simon Adingra to secure a second straight victory for Brighton to start the season. It’s a result that will be extra tough for United to take as the visitors had a potential winner ruled out in the 70th minute for an almost comical offside. Alejandro Garnacho’s shot from a tight angle deflected off the knee of the sliding Joshua Zirkzee just before it crossed the line.

