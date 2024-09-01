Pedro Vite scores 1st goal of season as Whitecaps beat Austin 1-0

By The Associated Press
Austin FC midfielder Alexander Ring, center, is tripped as he and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Andres Cubas, left, compete for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Pedro Vite scored his first goal of the season and Vancouver didn’t concede a shot on goal as the Whitecaps beat Austin FC 1-0. Vite played a one-touch pass to Ryan Guald, who returned the favor to a darting Vite for a first-timer from the top of the penalty arc that gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead in the 70th minute. Brad Stuver had four saves for Austin (9-10-7).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.