Pedro Vite scores 1st goal of season as Whitecaps beat Austin 1-0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Pedro Vite scored his first goal of the season and Vancouver didn’t concede a shot on goal as the Whitecaps beat Austin FC 1-0. Vite played a one-touch pass to Ryan Guald, who returned the favor to a darting Vite for a first-timer from the top of the penalty arc that gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead in the 70th minute. Brad Stuver had four saves for Austin (9-10-7).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.