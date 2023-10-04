Pedro scores stoppage-time winner as Lazio beats Celtic 2-1 in Champions League

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Veteran Spain forward Pedro scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn Lazio a 2-1 win at Celtic in the Champions League. Pedro headed home from fellow substitute Matteo Guendouzi’s cross to cap a painful ending to the game for Celtic after the Scottish champions had a goal disallowed in the 81st following a lengthy VAR check because Luis Palma was offside before scoring. Celtic took a 12th-minute lead through Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi. He netted his first goal in eight Champions League appearances by slotting a finish through the dive of goalkeeper Ivan Provedel. Matias Vecino equalized at a 29th-minute corner.

