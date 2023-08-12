Pedro scores as Brighton begins season with 4-1 win over Premier League newcomer Luton

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Joao Pedro and Simon Adingra have scored on their debut as Brighton shrugged off Moises Caicedo’s ongoing transfer saga by beating Premier League newcomer Luton 4-1 in their season opener. Pedro doubled Brighton’s lead following Solly March’s first-half opener by converting a 71st-minute penalty after being brought down by Luton captain Tom Lockyer. Carlton Morris slotted home from the spot at the other end following Lewis Dunk’s handball to set up a tense finale. But Adingra capitalized on a big error from Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu to make it 3-1 before fellow substitute Evan Ferguson added the fourth in injury time.

