Pedro Santos scores goal to help DC United beat Montreal 1-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pedro Santos scored his first goal of the season in the 85th minute to help D.C. United beat Montreal 1-0 to snap a four-game winless streak. Santos, a 35-year-old midfielder who replaced Conner Antley in the 74th, ran onto a failed clearance and blasted a one-touch shot from just inside the area into the top corner of the net for the game’s only goal. D.C. United outshot Montreal 20-7, 9-5 on target. Alex Bono finished with two saves and his clean sheet of the the season for D.C. United. Montreal’s Jonathan Sirois had four saves.

