Pedro fires Lazio to win over 10-man Cagliari in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Pedro scored early and Lazio has held on to beat 10-man Cagliari 1-0 in Serie A. The home team needed goalkeeper Ivan Provedel to produce a flying save to deny substitute Leonardo Pavoletti a late equalizer for Cagliari. Cagliari midfielder Antoine Makoumbou was sent off in the 27th minute after a VAR review found he stopped a clear goal-scoring opportunity for Matteo Guendouzi. The win lifts Lazio to ninth place ahead of the rest of the 14th round. Cagliari dropped into the relegation zone. Empoli climbed out of it by drawing at Genoa 1-1.

