Pedri leads win at Girona in 100th game for Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Pedri has scored to help Barcelona eke out a win 1-0 at Girona and increase its Spanish league lead. The Spain midfielder made his 100th club appearance at just 20 years old. That makes his the second youngest Barcelona player to reach the century mark. Pedri replaced Ousmane Dembélé after he injured his left thigh. Girona stymied the visitors until fellow substitute Jordi Alba found Pedri with a low cross for him score from close in the 61st. Xavi’s team moved six points clear of Real Madrid before the titleholder hosts third-placed Real Sociedad on Sunday. Girona coach Michel was sent off in stoppage time with a direct red card for protesting.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.