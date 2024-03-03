Pedri and De Jong injured in first half of Barcelona’s game at Athletic Bilbao in Spanish league

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona midfielders Frenkie De Jong and Pedri had to be substituted because of injuries in the first half against Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league. De Jong left the match in the 26th minute after twisting his ankle. He was taken off the field on a stretcher. Pedri appeared to hurt a leg muscle in the 45th and looked to be in tears on the bench after being substituted. Lamine Yamal replaced Pedri, while Fermín López came in for De Jong. The club is yet to give details about the injuries. The match was 0-0 at halftime.

