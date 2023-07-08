Pedersen wins Tour de France mass sprint after Cavendish crashes; Vingegaard keeps yellow jersey

LIMOGES, France (AP) — Former world champion Mads Pedersen has claimed a second career stage win at the Tour de France with a big burst of power to win a mass sprint. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard kept the yellow jersey after the 201-kilometer (125-mile) eighth stage from Libourne to Limoges in central France. Pedersen proved the strongest in the long final stretch of road leading to the finish line and the Danish rider held off a late challenge from Jasper Philipsen, who had won all three previous sprints this year. Wout Van Aert completed the stage podium. Vingegaard kept his 25-second lead over two-time champion Tadej Pogacar in the general classification. Mark Cavendish crashed out of the race.

