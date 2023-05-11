Pedersen wins 6th stage of Giro, Leknessund stays in lead after calmer day

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Mads Pedersen has won the sixth stage of the Giro d’Italia after a two-man breakaway was caught within sight of the line. Andreas Leknessund has kept hold of the pink jersey. Pedersen pipped Jonathan Milan and Pascal Ackermann in a bunch sprint at the end of the picturesque 162-kilometer route that started and finished in Naples. Pre-race favorite Remco Evenepoel was in a lot of pain after being involved in two crashes the previous day but he appeared not to be too affected by that as he finished safely in the peloton on Thursday to remain 28 seconds behind Leknessund. Aurélien Paret-Peintre is two seconds further back.

