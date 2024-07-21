Pec, Puig, Paintsil score in Galaxy’s 3-2 victory over Timbers

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Gabriel Pec scored a first-half goal, Riqui Puig and Joseph Paintsil found the net in the second half and the Los Angeles Galaxy held off the Portland Timbers for a 3-2 victory. Pec scored the only goal of the first half in the 38th minute to give the Galaxy (14-5-7) the lead. Paintsil and Puig had assists on the score for the Western Conference leaders. Puig used Paintsil’s ninth assist of the season and one from Diego Fagúndez in the 48th minute to give LA a two-goal lead. It was Puig’s eighth of the season to go along with 11 assists. Jonathan Rodríguez answered in the 52nd minute to pull the Timbers (10-9-6) within a goal.

