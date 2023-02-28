Pebley stepping down as TCU women’s coach after 9 seasons

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Raegan Pebley is stepping down as TCU’s women’s basketball coach at the end of the regular season, her ninth with the Horned Frogs. She told her team about her decision after meeting with athletic director Jeremiah Donati and sharing with him that she felt it was time for a change. The 7-20 Horned Frogs are 1-15 in Big 12 play. They play at Texas Tech on Wednesday night, then finish the regular season at home Saturday against Kansas. Pebley’s 140-135 record at TCU includes a 60-100 mark in Big 12 games. She was previously the head coach at Fresno State and Utah State.

