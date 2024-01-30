Pebble Beach has a weekend without amateurs. LIV starts in Mexico

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has been around since 1937 but never like this. It is now a signature event. That means only 80 players are in the field. And only 80 amateurs are playing Thursday and Friday instead of through the weekend. The upshot is that Pebble has its strongest field. That includes Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 player who has never played the tournament. Rory McIlroy is playing for only the second time. The field has nine of the top 10 players. Missing is Jon Rahm. The Masters champion makes his LIV debut at Mayakoba in Mexico.

