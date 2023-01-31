Pebble Beach and Saudi International again share top billing

The first week in February is becoming known as the split between Pebble Beach and the Saudi International. Pebble Beach now has only three players from the top 20 in the world. Leading the way are U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth and Viktor Hovland. The Saudi International features all but a handful of the players who have signed on with Saudi-backed LIV Golf. That includes Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Phil Mickelson. LIV is a month out from starting its season. The European tour wraps up its Middle East swing at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

