Peavy’s triple-double helps TCU rally, beat Arizona State 79-59

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half, Micah Peavy had the third triple-double in program history and TCU rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Arizona State 79-59 at the Coast-to-Coast Challenge. Peavy had 13 points, a career-high 12 rebounds and 10 assists with just one turnover. Jameer Nelson Jr. added 11 points for TCU. The Horned Frogs, who missed 10 consecutive field-goal attempts early in the game and made just five of their first 20, shot 54% the rest of the way. Peavy hit with a 3-pointer to spark a 23-4 run that gave TCU a 22-point lead with 7 minutes remaining after Nelson made a 3 and a layup — both assisted by Peavy — to cap the spurt.

