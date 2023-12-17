Peavy’s triple-double helps TCU rally, beat Arizona State 79-59

By The Associated Press
TCU forward Emanuel Miller (2) dunks after getting past Arizona State forward Alonzo Gaffney (8), while TCU's Micah Peavy (0) watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half, Micah Peavy had the third triple-double in program history and TCU rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Arizona State 79-59 at the Coast-to-Coast Challenge. Peavy had 13 points, a career-high 12 rebounds and 10 assists with just one turnover. Jameer Nelson Jr. added 11 points for TCU. The Horned Frogs, who missed 10 consecutive field-goal attempts early in the game and made just five of their first 20, shot 54% the rest of the way. Peavy hit with a 3-pointer to spark a 23-4 run that gave TCU a 22-point lead with 7 minutes remaining after Nelson made a 3 and a layup — both assisted by Peavy — to cap the spurt.

