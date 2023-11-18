Peasley’s 3 TD passes lead Wyoming in 42-9 rout of Hawaii

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Andrew Peasley threw three long first-half touchdown passes and Wyoming rolled to a 35-0 halftime lead and never looked back to post a 42-9 win over Hawaii in the Cowboys final home game. Peasley hit Ryan Marquez with a 44-yard touchdown a minute into the game, then found John Michael Gyllenborg with an 89-yard score three minutes later to make it 14-0 after a quarter. Harrison Waylee ran 28 yards for a touchdown, Peasley hit Wyatt Wieland with a 40-yard touchdown and Ayir Asante scored from the 6 in the second quarter.

