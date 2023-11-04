Peasley, Waylee lead Wyoming to 24-15 victory over Colorado State

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Andrew Peasley threw two touchdown passes, Harrison Waylee topped 100 yards on the ground and Wyoming became bowl-eligible with a 24-15 victory over Colorado State. John Hoyland kicked a 30-yard, first-quarter field goal and Peasley connected with Gunner Gentry for a 9-yard touchdown 26 seconds into the second quarter to give Wyoming (6-3, 3-2 Mountain West Conference) a 10-0 lead. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Louis Brown IV midway through the quarter to get Colorado State (3-6, 1-4) within three points at halftime. Peasley hit Ayir Asante for an 11-yard score, Sam Scott added a 6-yard touchdown run with 68 seconds left and the Cowboys upped their advantage to 24-7 heading to the final quarter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.