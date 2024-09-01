Peasant’s royal game-winning score leads MTSU to a thrilling 32-25 win over Middle Tennessee St.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Frank Peasant’s 30-yard touchdown jaunt with 16 seconds left helped carry Middle Tennessee State past Tennessee Tech 32-25 in a season opener. The Blue Raiders led 21-5 at halftime before the Golden Eagles scored three touchdowns and took a 25-24 lead when reserve quarterback Jordyn Potts threw a pair of touchdowns in the game’s final minutes. Potts relieved injured starter Dylan Laible who departed in the first quarter. Potts finished with 256 yards passing completing 27 of 38 passes and three touchdowns.

