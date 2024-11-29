Peacock will stream Madden NFL Cast between Texans and Chiefs on Dec. 21

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — NBC Sports and Peacock will present an alternate broadcast featuring elements of the EA Sports Madden 25 video game during a Dec. 21 matchup between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs. The announcement of the Madden NFL Cast was made during halftime of Thursday night’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers. It is the first time NBC has done an alternate broadcast of an NFL game. CBS has done at least one game on Nickelodeon for the past five seasons, while ESPN/ABC have the “ManningCast” as well as animated presentations featuring “The Simpsons” and “Toy Story.”

