Peace accounts for 4 TDs to lead Texas A&M Commerce to 42-21 win over Northwestern State

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Ron Peace accounted for four touchdowns as Texas A&M Commerce collected its first win of the season with a 42-21 victory over winless-Northwestern State. Peace threw a pair of touchdown passes to Christian Jourdain and broke loose for a 34-yard touchdown run to help Texas A&M Commerce (1-6, 1-1 Southland Conference) build a 28-7 lead midway through the third quarter. He threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jordon Hamilton that stretched the Lions’ lead to 35-7 with 1:54 remaining in the third. Kennieth Lacy ran for 43 yards and two touchdowns for Northwestern State (0-7, 0-2).

