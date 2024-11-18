PCB chief says he is ready to ease India’s concerns about visiting Pakistan for Champions Trophy

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A top Pakistan Cricket Board official is ready to talk to India to ease concerns about playing in the 2025 Champions Trophy. He says there is no “reason for them not to visit.” PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi told reporters in Lahore every team that has qualified for the Champions Trophy “is ready to come” to Pakistan. He says “if India has any concerns, speak to us about them, we can ease those concerns.” The PCB has spent millions of dollars to upgrade the stadiums in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi that are due to host the tournament from Feb. 19-Mar. 9.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.