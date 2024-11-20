Payton Verhulst scores 16, No. 9 Oklahoma pulls away in second half for 79-49 win over Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Payton Verhulst scored 16 points, Raegan Beers had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and ninth-ranked Oklahoma pulled away in the second half for a 79-49 victory over Wichita State on Tuesday night. Lexy Keys hit a trio of 3-pointers and added 12 points while Zya Vann had 10 for the Sooners. They have won all four of their games by at least 30 points, something that has never occurred over a four-game stretch in school history. Jayla Murray led Wichita State with 14 points.

