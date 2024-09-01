Payton Thorne throws 4 TD passes in first half, Auburn routs Alabama A&M 73-3 in opener

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Payton Thorne threw for 322 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, and Auburn opened its season with a 73-3 victory over in-state FCS opponent Alabama A&M. Thorne wasted no time in taking advantage of his new wide receivers, tossing two touchdowns to Penn State transfer KeAndre Lambert-Smith and another one to highly touted freshman Cam Coleman in the first quarter. Fellow freshman receiver Perry Thompson added a 70-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Auburn’s big offensive night started with a 34-yard touchdown run from Jarquez Hunter on the fourth play of the game. Thorne scored his rushing touchdown from 4 yards out in the second quarter, and Damari Alston added a 2-yard score just before halftime.

