Payton Gottschall throws 2-hit shutout to lead Tennessee to WCWS with 9-0 win over Texas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Payton Gottschall threw a two-hitter and Destiny Rodriguez had three hits as fourth-seeded Tennessee advanced to the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2015 with a 9-0 win over 13th-seeded Texas in the Knoxville Super Regional. An unearned run in the first inning was all the Volunteers needed with Gottshall perfect until allowing a leadoff walk in the fifth. Vanessa Quiroga broke up the no-hitter with a leadoff single in the bottom of the sixth. Camille Corona had a pinch-hit single to start the seventh and Gottshall issued her second walk before retiring the last three Texas batters.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.