Payton can’t back up his harsh words for Hackett as Wilson, offense bungle their way to another loss

DENVER (AP) — Russell Wilson saw his late fumble returned 39 yards for a game-sealing score by Bryce Hall in Denver’s 31-21 loss to the New York Jets. It was that kind of game for the Broncos as they fell to 1-4. They also had a muffed punt, lost a fumble on a poorly executed reverse and saw Wilson called for intentional grounding in the end zone for a safety. The miscues paved the way to a rewarding “homecoming” for Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. He was Denver’s coach last season, but was fired after going 4-11 as Wilson struggled in his transition from Seattle. New Broncos coach Sean Payton was hired to help fix the Broncos and find the old Wilson.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.