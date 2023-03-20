Paxten Aaronson makes debut for Eintract Frankfurt

Paxten Aaronson, the younger brother of U.S. national team midfielder Brenden Aaronson, made his debut for Eintracht Frankfurt in a 2-0 loss at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. The 19-year-old midfielder from Medford, New Jersey, entered in the 82nd minute Sunday. He transferred to the German club in January from Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union. Twenty-two-year-old Brenden Aaronson is a midfielder with Leeds in England’s Premier League and was on last year’s U.S. World Cup roster. Paxten made his senior national team debut in a Jan. 28 friendly against Colombia.

