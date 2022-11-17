Paxten Aaronson joins Frankfurt from Philadelphia Union

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt has signed promising attacking midfielder Paxten Aaronson from MLS team Philadelphia Union. The Bundesliga club says the 19-year-old Aaronson is getting a contract valid from January through June 2027. Aaronson is the younger brother of United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson. Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösche says, “We have a clear plan for him and want to build him up carefully. Paxten will get the necessary time from us to get used to his new environment and develop in the best possible way.” Frankfurt did not give details of a transfer free. The Union says it was “a multi-million-dollar transfer fee” with bonuses and that it will also retain a percentage of any future fees for the player from Medford, New Jersey.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.